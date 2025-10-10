Victoria Beckham shares David Beckham's role in Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham opened up about what led her to join the Spice Girls’ long-awaited reunion.
The fashion designer shared that it was her husband, David Beckham, who persuaded her to take part in the Spice Girls reunion, as revealed in her new self-titled Netflix docuseries.
Reflecting on her decision to join the 2008 reunion tour, the 51-year-old designer recalled, “David was like, ‘It’s really good for the kids to see you do this,’” according to The Independent.
"He mum-guilted me!," Victoria added.
David interrupted during a conversation as he revealed he motivated his wife because "Our kids weren't around to see their mum be a Spice Girl!"
Victoria spoke about what it was like to be back on stage for the reunion tour.
"I hadn't been Posh Spice for such a long time. It was good to be back with them," she recalled.
In 2019, the group marked the reunion, but Victoria refused to join them.
"It was good to celebrate the Spice Girls but it was during that [2008] tour that I realized I didn't belong on stage. It had been fun but it wasn't what I loved anymore," Victoria said.
Notably, Victoria has chased her career in the fashion world with her high-end brand, ranging from runway to custom designs.
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999, and they share son Brooklyn, 26, son Romeo, 23, son Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14.