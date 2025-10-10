Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism 

Megan Thee Stallion is set to receive a major accolade for her endless contributions to the running campaign for mental health awareness.
On Friday, October 10, the Trevor Project announced that the Grammy-winning musician has been shortlisted for an award recognising her advocacy and commitment to uplifting mental health awareness for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.
According to The Hollywood Report, the annual award, "celebrates influential public figures who use their voice to challenge stigma, shift culture and advocate for the mental health of LGBTQ+ young people."
With this prestigious honour, Stallion has become the fifth honoree to earn the award, after Dua Lipa, Dylan Mulavney, Janelle Monáe and Lil Nas X, who received the accolades previously.
For the unversed, the 30-year-old rap icon, who is the founder of Pete & Thomas Foundation, has established her non-profit organisation in honour of her late parents in February 2022.
Her charitable organisation focused on empowering women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities with initiatives in Houston and worldwide centred on education, housing, health and wellness.
Speaking about her recent achievement, Stallion said, "I’m honoured to receive this year’s Mental Health Champion award from The Trevor Project."
"My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations," the Sweetest Pie hitmaker added.
This year’s award comes at a time of urgency for LGBTQ+ mental health.