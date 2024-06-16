Entertainment

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding

Hailie Jade Scott shared her life update amid her wedding with Evan McClintock in May

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024


Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade Scott has dropped her date night ‘get ready with me’ video amid her wedding with Evan McClintock.

Scott took to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 15, to share her GRWM video along with a caption, "Get ready with me for date night.”

In the video, Scott reflected on her first month of married life as she got ready to celebrate her one-month anniversary,

"It's actually crazy that it's already almost been a month since I got married. It feels like life is finally starting to slow down a little bit," she expressed as she put on her makeup.

The Just a Little Shady host further shared that she and Evan went on an unplanned honeymoon a week after their wedding.

Scott also promised her followers to share more details about her wedding and married life in the upcoming season of her podcast, set to premiere in August.

She continued to joke about feeling older after wedding, saying, "Part of me is like, 'Am I old enough to be having and saying the word husband? Using the word 'husband' makes me feel older and more mature."

She concluded her GRWM video with telling her followers that she was off to celebrate a month of marriage with Evan.

Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock got engaged in February and tied the knot on May 20, 2024.

David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day

David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park
Kate Middleton was determined not to ‘upstage’ King Charles at Parade

Kate Middleton was determined not to ‘upstage’ King Charles at Parade
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding

Entertainment News

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose split reason revealed
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Justin Bieber hires Johnny Depp’s manager after parting ways with Lou Taylor
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Varun Dhawan shares first glimpse of daughter on father's day
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Vijay Sethupathi speaks highy of Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is a great storyteller'
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4