Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding

Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade Scott has dropped her date night ‘get ready with me’ video amid her wedding with Evan McClintock.
Scott took to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 15, to share her GRWM video along with a caption, "Get ready with me for date night.”
In the video, Scott reflected on her first month of married life as she got ready to celebrate her one-month anniversary,
"It's actually crazy that it's already almost been a month since I got married. It feels like life is finally starting to slow down a little bit," she expressed as she put on her makeup.
The Just a Little Shady host further shared that she and Evan went on an unplanned honeymoon a week after their wedding.
Scott also promised her followers to share more details about her wedding and married life in the upcoming season of her podcast, set to premiere in August.
She continued to joke about feeling older after wedding, saying, "Part of me is like, 'Am I old enough to be having and saying the word husband? Using the word 'husband' makes me feel older and more mature."
She concluded her GRWM video with telling her followers that she was off to celebrate a month of marriage with Evan.
Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock got engaged in February and tied the knot on May 20, 2024.