Royal

King Charles altered balcony to affect Kate Middleton at Birthday Parade

King Charles made a move never observed for Prince William before

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024


King Charles’ Birthday Parade yesterday became more special with a surprise appearance by Kate Middleton, and so he did a little adjustment to the balcony for her.

As usual, royal members gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony so they could watch the extraordinary flypast show set by the Royal Air Force.

During this time last year, King Charles was seen sharing the center spot with Queen Camilla to his left and Prince William to his right.

But in honor of Kate Middleton’s grand return, he shifted Prince William to the other corner, making his dear daughter-in-law stand right next to him.

As Your Majesty waved to thousands of people from up there, he even leaned closer to the Princess of Wales as an act of subtly bringing her into the spotlight.

This happens to be a very key adjustment made to the royal balcony, which went unnoticed by many royal observers, according to Hello Magazine.

Not only does this show that King Charles isn’t afraid of sharing his kingdom with Kate Middleton, it means that they’re more united than ever following their cancer diagnoses.

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks

Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way

Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Royal News

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kate Middleton captures Prince William in her lens for Fathers’ Day
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kate Middleton was determined not to ‘upstage’ King Charles at Parade
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Prince William wishes King Charles on Father’s Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
King Charles cherishes bond with dad Philip on Father’s Day in unseen video
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘kicked’ from Buckingham Palace Balcony
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Prince William holds secret meeting with British Secret Intelligence service
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kate Middleton’s ‘mum mode’ at Trooping the Colour decoded by lip reader
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kate Middleton checks out Trooping the Colour in white again
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Rain on King Charles’ Parade: Bad weather disrupts Trooping the Colour
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months