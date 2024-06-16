Hollywood

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Andrew Garfield, Kate Thomas build bridges swiftly

  June 16, 2024
Andrew Garfield was spotted leaving a luxury hotel with new rumored girlfriend, Dr. Kate Thomas, on Saturday night.

As reported by Daily Mail, the two enjoyed quite a romantic date in a restaurant at Chiltern Firehouse, which is located in Marylebone, London.

It actually happens to be their most-favorite hotspot that’s frequented from time to time.

To impress his date, Andrew Garfield had hopped into a brown jumper paired neatly with a mint colored shirt underneath.

He sealed this effortlessly cool ensemble with a navy bomber jacket and a matching set of plain trousers.

On the other hand, Kate Thomas chose to dazzle her partner away with a black maxi dress that was teamed up with a set of black boots sporting a design of star embellishments.

Taking cover from the cold, she made quite a fashion statement by slipping into a chrome gold coat that glittered with a pink and purple floral print.

Flames seem to be burning up very fast between Andrew Garfield and his romance.

Just last month, Daily Mail revealed that Kate Moss is selling her Welsh country cottage to move in with her boyfriend instead.

