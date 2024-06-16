Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way

Henry Cavill has verified word regarding him expecting his first child alongside girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.
He got into Fathers’ Day spirit right on time and gave away this happy news of becoming a dad!
On Sunday, June 16, the star floated a post on Instagram to offer a glimpse of his baby’s newly furnished room.
Along with it, the account winked at the arrival of Henry Cavill’s youngling shared with Natalie Viscuso.
Hopping into the caption section, he wrote, “Oh yeah... and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”
“And don't worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures,” the actor added.
He sealed the post with a Fathers’ Day hashtag before publishing it for all followers to join in on the celebratory occasion.
Despite showing off a cheeky side in his message, Henry Cavill didn’t forget taking a serious selfie for his fans.
He attached a photo of him relaxing down by the baby’s crib and drawer, showing off half a smile.