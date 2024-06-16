Hollywood

Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way

Henry Cavill cheekily announced Natalie Viscuso’s pregnancy

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is on the way
Henry Cavill cheekily announced Natalie Viscuso’s pregnancy 

Henry Cavill has verified word regarding him expecting his first child alongside girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

He got into Fathers’ Day spirit right on time and gave away this happy news of becoming a dad!

On Sunday, June 16, the star floated a post on Instagram to offer a glimpse of his baby’s newly furnished room.

Along with it, the account winked at the arrival of Henry Cavill’s youngling shared with Natalie Viscuso.

Hopping into the caption section, he wrote, “Oh yeah... and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

“And don't worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures,” the actor added.


He sealed the post with a Fathers’ Day hashtag before publishing it for all followers to join in on the celebratory occasion.

Despite showing off a cheeky side in his message, Henry Cavill didn’t forget taking a serious selfie for his fans.

He attached a photo of him relaxing down by the baby’s crib and drawer, showing off half a smile.

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks

Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way

Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Hollywood News

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Taylor Swift’s ‘lack of talent’ trashed by Katie Price: ‘I can’t stand her’
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Joe Alwyn talks for the first time about Taylor Swift breakup
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Blake Lively turns heads with THIS dress at ‘It Ends with Us’ trailer promotion
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan spill deets about famous ‘Bridgerton’ scene