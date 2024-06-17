Emilia Clarke explains why she can’t watch ‘House of the Dragon’

Emilia Clarke has ruled out the possibility of settling down for watching House of the Dragon.
Speaking to People Magazine, she said, “I still can’t… I just don’t know what it is!”
The fantasy series is based on the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin and is returning for a second season that will premiere on Sunday, June 16.
It’s regarded as a prequel to Game of Thrones, which happens to be a show in which Emilia Clarke famously starred as the character Daenerys Targaryen.
Keeping that in mind, fans have been waiting for her to tune into the production and say what’s on her mind, but she has dismissed the idea altogether.
“I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think,” the star explained.
Despite adding it to the side for now, she however has “nothing but love” for the spinoff and its success.
Emilia Clarke expressed, “I really do fully support the entire thing and everyone who’s made it, and it’s beautiful how successful it’s been… It’s absolutely amazing.”