Daniel Radcliffe shares 'exciting' plans with his son for Father's Day

Daniel Radcliffe won his first Tony Award for his role in ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

  by Web Desk
  June 17, 2024
Daniel Radcliffe, who recently won his first ever Tony Award for his role in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along as Charley Kringas, has given his fans an update about his Father’s Day plans.

The Harry Potter star shares his toddler son with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

During a candid conversation with People on Sunday, Daniel shared that his toddler is doing “great”, adding, “He's talking and saying, you know, nonsense, but very, very charming nonsense.”

While talking about his Father’s Day plans, the Weird star expressed regret for not spending much time with his kid due to hectic Broadway schedule.

“I'm going to be doing most of my celebrating of Father's Day tomorrow,” Daniel continued, “I saw him in the morning and then went to [Tonys] rehearsal and then went back and saw him again.”

He further added, “And then I had a matinee today, so I haven't done a ton of hanging out with my son on Father's Day, but I will be doing that tomorrow, and I'm very excited about it.”

Daniel welcomed his son with Erin in April 2023. 

