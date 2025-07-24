Pedro Pascal opens up about his emotional connection with Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal got candid about strong bond that he developed with co-star Vanessa Kirby while working with her on The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In a conversation with Jake Hamilton for Jake’s Take, Pascal shed light on their relationship both on and off screen.

When asked about their support during public appearances, the 50-year-old actor stated, “We’re always holding hands when we’re off carpet, by the way.”

He further appreciated Kirby’s early support.

The Wonder Woman 1984 alum revealed that Kirby was cast before he became a part of the film and had insisted the hiring team bring Pascal on board.

The actor went on to describe that their connection is established on a deep and emotional understanding.

“I think that we really, really see each other in ourselves in terms of our care for what we do, our care for one another, and our mutual fears, our mutual expectations.”

He continued, “We can be kind of hard on ourselves, and I just think that we’re very, very similar.”

Pascal concluded by saying that contributing to a large project like Fantastic Four can be both frightening and intriguing.

However, their deep connection helped him balance the fear and emotions.

His comments offer insights into the supportive relationship which is likely to develop behind the scenes of renowned films.

