Lauren Sánchez sizzles in bold black dress during date night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez turned up the heat in St. Tropez with her sizzling look.
During a new night out with her billionaire husband Jeff bezos in St. Tropez, France, the 55-year-old American philanthropist and former journalist dropped jaws with her bold look in a gorgeous black ensemble.
In the pictures shared by Page Six on Wednesday, July 23, newlywed Sánchez was photographed in a gorgeous animal-print, sleeveless black dress as she stepped out with Bezos, holding hand in hand.
Taking her bold look to a whole new level, Sánchez daringly ditched her bra, while the dress’s low-back style exposed more of her skin.
She paired her stunning ensemble with a gold bracelet, wedding ring and black open-toe heels, while her silky hair was tied in a neat updo.
Meanwhile, the Amazon founder donned a fitted dark blue velvet shirt with a pair of black pants and finished the look with pastel green shoes.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in an extravagant destination wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27, 2025.
The lavish wedding was a star-studded affair, with several Hollywood A-listers, royals, sports stars, and businesspeople bringing their A-game to the ceremonies.
Some of the notable celebrities who attended the wedding were the Kardashians, Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Queen Rania, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio.