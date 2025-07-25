Taylor Swift makes official debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially gone Instagram official, and the internet does not know how to react!
On Thursday, July 24, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted a carousel of clicks from his NFL offseason.
While the social media post featured highlights with family and friends, fans were fixated on the multiple clicks of Travis with the Lover crooner.
The first click of the Instagram photo dump was of the NFL player and beau rocking matching white lace outfits as they posed for the camera, with Taylor wearing her iconic red lip.
In another snap, the star-crossed lovers looked cosy as they appeared to be having dinner, with both dressed in all-black outfits.
Travis captioned the post, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji]."
Within minutes of the post going up, fans flooded the comment section, gushing over their favourite pair, with one user writing, "oh my god you guys are so cute."
While another fan shared their excitement, noting, "FATHER AND MOTHER."
A third enthusiast expressed their disappointment that they could only "like" the social media post once.
Taylor and Travis were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023, and since then fans have seen the NFL star at multiple Eras tours to support the pop icon, while Taylor has also made multiple appearances in the stadiums to cheer for her boyfriend.
Notably, the social media post that garnered over 1 million likes within an hour of posting contained a total of 13 clicks, a subtle nod to Taylor, who widely considers it her "lucky number."