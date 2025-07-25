Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag

Margot Robbie may be known for her effortless beauty, but her signature "no makeup" look comes with a jaw-dropping price tag.
As per Dailymail.com, the 35-year-old's makeup artist Pati Dubroff revealed the series of prestige Chanel products that she uses to create Margot's natural look.
Beginning the routine with Chanel's Sublimage L'Essence Fondamentale serum, priced at an eye-watering $680 AUD and she completed the prep with a touch of Sublimage Yeux, Chanel’s $350 AUD eye cream.
Later she used Le Correcteur De Chanel Longwear Concealer for $75 AUD and the Baume Essentiel highlighter stick for $83 AUD.
A powder blush from Chanel, Joues Contraste, which costs $89 AUD, also used to give tints on the cheeks.
Her eyes were defined with the Boy de Chanel Pencil for $63 AUD and the Contour Clair pencil, for $57 AUD.
For the eye shadow, it was created with multiple shades from Les Beiges palette, which costs $121 AUD, before being topped with Chanel's $72 AUD Inimitable mascara.
Two shades of lipstick from the Rouge Coco Flash range, 116 Easy and 54 Boy, are then gently pressed onto her lips, costing $75 AUD apiece. The entire makeup application comes to $1837 AUD.
To note, Margot’s hefty priced make-up look was revealed after she was enjoying the Euro summers in Italy with her husband Tom Ackerley.