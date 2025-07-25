Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag

Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag
Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag

Margot Robbie may be known for her effortless beauty, but her signature "no makeup" look comes with a jaw-dropping price tag.

As per Dailymail.com, the 35-year-old's makeup artist Pati Dubroff revealed the series of prestige Chanel products that she uses to create Margot's natural look.

Beginning the routine with Chanel's Sublimage L'Essence Fondamentale serum, priced at an eye-watering $680 AUD and she completed the prep with a touch of Sublimage Yeux, Chanel’s $350 AUD eye cream.

Later she used Le Correcteur De Chanel Longwear Concealer for $75 AUD and the Baume Essentiel highlighter stick for $83 AUD.

A powder blush from Chanel, Joues Contraste, which costs $89 AUD, also used to give tints on the cheeks.

Her eyes were defined with the Boy de Chanel Pencil for $63 AUD and the Contour Clair pencil, for $57 AUD.

For the eye shadow, it was created with multiple shades from Les Beiges palette, which costs $121 AUD, before being topped with Chanel's $72 AUD Inimitable mascara.

Two shades of lipstick from the Rouge Coco Flash range, 116 Easy and 54 Boy, are then gently pressed onto her lips, costing $75 AUD apiece. The entire makeup application comes to $1837 AUD.

To note, Margot’s hefty priced make-up look was revealed after she was enjoying the Euro summers in Italy with her husband Tom Ackerley.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Rochester music legend Chuck Mangione breathes his last at 84

Rochester music legend Chuck Mangione breathes his last at 84
Chuck Mangione got 30 albums under his belt and earned 14 Grammy nominations, winning two of them

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after Victoria’s family tribute snub

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after Victoria’s family tribute snub
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have been on odds with Beckham family since past many months

‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ doc gets ITV U.K. debut date

‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ doc gets ITV U.K. debut date
'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' will also reflect the legal turn in Dr. Salvador Plascencia’s case

‘Coronation Street’ actor Tony Peers passes away in 78

‘Coronation Street’ actor Tony Peers passes away in 78
Tony Peers made several appearances in 'Coronation Street' as three different characters on the soap

Post Malone wins in child custody battle with ex-fiancée Jamie Park

Post Malone wins in child custody battle with ex-fiancée Jamie Park
The 'Rockstar' singer has scored another win in his ongoing child custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Jamie Park

Lauren Sánchez sizzles in bold black dress during date night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez sizzles in bold black dress during date night with Jeff Bezos
Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were spotted enjoying an evening out in St. Tropez, France

Liam Payne’s sister drops unseen ‘Story of My Life’ photos on 1D’s anniversary

Liam Payne’s sister drops unseen ‘Story of My Life’ photos on 1D’s anniversary
One Direction band was made up of Liam, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in sweet birthday tribute to David’s dad Ted

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in sweet birthday tribute to David’s dad Ted
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming wish for her father-in-law Ted Beckham on his 77th birthday