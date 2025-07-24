‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ doc gets ITV U.K. debut date

ITV U.K. has set a summer premiere for Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, an intimate documentary exploring the Friends star’s rise to fame.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy will air on ITV1 and ITVX in August.
The U.K. channel scheduled the film’s debut for August 18 at 9 p.m., following a new agreement with Blue Ant Studios.
It is reported that the film first premiered on Peacock in February, where it ranked among the platform’s top 10 shows during its launch week.
According to the synopsis, “The story of Perry’s rise to fame is interwoven with the harrowing tale of his final days.”
It added, “As he allegedly received ketamine from sources the U.S. Attorney claims ‘should have known better.'”
New updates to the documentary reflect the legal turn in Dr. Salvador Plascencia’s case, after he confessed to administering ketamine to Perry before the actor died.
To note, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy was executive produced by Ian Russell, head of international programs for ITN, as well as Mike Griffiths and Robert Palumbo.
The film was helmed by Palumbo and the production manager was Nickie Hyde.
It was produced at the behest of Cori Abraham, senior vp, NBCUniversal and is distributed worldwide by Blue Ant Studios. Post was in-house by ITN Post.