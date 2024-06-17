Hollywood

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 16

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

Tom Glynn-Carney has revealed the “dangerous” plot twist of the hit show House of the Dragon.

Tom, who stars as Aegon II Targaryen in the series, was asked during a conversation with People if his character will be out of blood after the death of his son.

The renowned actor explained the psyche of his character and noted that if something “tragic” happens it leaves a stain on a human being to the point of probably no return.

He shared, "It's a dangerous thing to happen to a very vulnerable and fragile and volatile human being."

In the last episode of the show, Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) was compelled to identify which of her twins was the son she shares with King Aegon, who is also her brother.

She told the media outlet, "I think that we do some s--- — but we regret it. And hopefully, you'll see some tenderness as well.”

Later on in the conversation, she shared that the fans of the hit show “feel” for them as they face heartbreaking challenges.

The second season of the House of the Dragon premiered on Sunday, June 16.

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Hollywood News

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke explains why she can’t watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get carried away by impulsive passion in public
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Taylor Swift’s ‘lack of talent’ trashed by Katie Price: ‘I can’t stand her’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup