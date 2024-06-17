Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

Tom Glynn-Carney has revealed the “dangerous” plot twist of the hit show House of the Dragon.
Tom, who stars as Aegon II Targaryen in the series, was asked during a conversation with People if his character will be out of blood after the death of his son.
The renowned actor explained the psyche of his character and noted that if something “tragic” happens it leaves a stain on a human being to the point of probably no return.
He shared, "It's a dangerous thing to happen to a very vulnerable and fragile and volatile human being."
In the last episode of the show, Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) was compelled to identify which of her twins was the son she shares with King Aegon, who is also her brother.
She told the media outlet, "I think that we do some s--- — but we regret it. And hopefully, you'll see some tenderness as well.”
Later on in the conversation, she shared that the fans of the hit show “feel” for them as they face heartbreaking challenges.
The second season of the House of the Dragon premiered on Sunday, June 16.