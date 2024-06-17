Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne bags her first Tony Award

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  June 17, 2024
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne has won her first Tony Award for The Outsiders.

On Sunday, the Magnificent starlet and her 15-year old daughter graced the stage alongside the cast and crew of The Outsiders to receive the award for Best Musical Broadway show.

The mother-daughter duo won the trophy for producer and producer's assistant on the Broadway show.

Angelina donned a dazzling draped teal gown, while her talented daughter wore a teal suit that color matched with her mom.

The renowned actress delivered an acceptance speech at the award ceremony, "[S. E.] Hinton wrote The Outsiders in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal.”

She continued, "To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours.”

For the unversed, Vivienne got a lawyer to officially drop her father’s last name.

