Paris Hilton pens sweet note for husband Carter Reum on Father's Day

Paris Hilton has penned a sweet tribute note for husband Carter Reum on his first Father's Day as a dad of two!
The fashion diva posted a couple of clips and pictures on her social media account to wish her husband on Father’s day.
Taking to Instagram, Pairs wrote, “To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love (heart emoji) Your hard work, love, and dedication to our family is truly inspiring.”
The This is Paris star shared two kids with her husband, Phoenix Barron–17 months and daughter London Marilyn–7 months.
She further wrote, “and your fun spirit makes every moment special You have the biggest heart of anyone I know! Phoenix, London, and I are so blessed to have you as our Dada We love you endlessly #CutesieCrew Forever.”
One clip showed Carter talking to London as a newborn, telling her he thinks she looks like him.
Another short video features the father of two kissing the forehead of his son Phoenix.
Pairs sweet tribute post garnered thousands of likes and comments from her fans.