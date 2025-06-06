Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham stays distant from family despite Romeo's break up with Kim

Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham have been feuding for past two months

  • by Web Desk
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are seemingly not ready to reconcile with their family amid family fallout.

The family rift between Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's kids continued as their eldest son had no intentions of resolving the misunderstandings despite Romeo’s break up with his flame, Kim Turnbull. 

According to media reports David and Victoria's Brooklyn and Romeo have been feuding over Kim Turnbull.

The fashion designer-turned-chef has been briefly dating Kim in his teenage, currently unable to tolerate her as his youngest sibling's flame.

As per The Mirror's report, an insider has recently revealed that despite breaking up with Kim, Romeo has a long journey to satisfy his elder brother and his wife. 

The tipster suggested that "only a small miracle" would fix the broken relationship among the brothers, as there is no sign of reconciliation.

"There are no signs of reconciliation, sadly. There is still a lot of hurt to process. It was a low, low blow...how can you say such things about your own family," the source added.

The insider further stated, "It will be interesting to see if Brooklyn and Nicola make any attempt to heal things now Kim is out of the picture."

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull breakup: 

This update comes after a report claimed that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s second eldest son, Romeo Beckham, have called it quits with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, after seven months of dating. 

People reported that the younger footballer and Turnbull have parted ways amid the ongoing family feud with Brooklyn Beckham.  

