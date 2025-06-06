Lily Collins gushes over ‘Emily in Paris’ co-star Ashley Park on her birthday 

Lily Collins is celebrating Emily in Paris costar Ashley park’s 34th birthday with sweet tribute!
The Love, Rosie actress took to her social media handle on Friday, June 6, to share a touching birthday message for Park with adorable photos.
She kicked off her carousel with stunning image of herself and Park as they posed at the premiere of Emily in Paris Season 4.
Collins was wearing a custom strapless Armani Privé gown with a peplum and a sheer sequinned skirt while, Park is donning a silver gown with a high slit.
In the second image the best friends could be seen sharing a warm hug while the third and the last clip showed them dancing their hearts out at Hudson Square for Watch What Happens Live interview.
“Happy birthday to you, my sister. I’ll always be by your side to laugh, to cry, to shimmy and to do them all at the same time,” Collin’s wrote alongside the photos.
She further added, “I really would go anywhere with you and for you. So incredibly grateful for our sisterhood and I couldn’t imagine so many of my life’s adventures without your encouragement and support. Here’s to many more years of not taking ourselves too seriously, but seriously being there for each other. I love you so much.”
Lily Collins and Ashley Park's role in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins plays the titular character of Emily Cooper in the Netflix series Emily in Paris while Ashley Park portrays the character of Mindy Chen.
The duo is currently filming for the Season 5 of the hit series.