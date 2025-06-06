Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' anonymous victim chokes back tears amid harrowing trial

The Bad Boy Records CEO has been facing serious charges since his arrest in September last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs anonymous victim chokes back tears amid harrowing trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' anonymous victim chokes back tears amid harrowing trial  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' an unknown sex-trafficking victim, testified during the sensational court trial. 

A woman identified as Jane testified during the court proceedings of the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who has been facing serious charges of sex trafficked, human racketeering, and engaged in prostitution during his alleged parties known as "freak offs." 

On Friday, June 6th, the former girlfriend of Diddy, whom he made the victim of his trafficking in May 2021, recalled the horrific incident during the court trial. 

She alleged that when she told the Bad Boy Records CEO that she was getting tired during one of her freak-offs, the rap icon replied to her, "You’re not getting tired of me, are you?"

The woman, who was using her name as Jane, further testified that Diddy told her, "Let's finish strong," while trying to wake her during the encounters. 

She further disclosed that the "rounds" of his alleged inappropriate sessions would last for three and a half days. 

The Assistant U.S. Attorney, Maurene Comey, interrogated Jane about who decided when an encounter would end.

In response, Jane became emotional and told the jurors with a shaken voice, "Sean."

Jane, who is a single mother, said she dated the rapper from 2021 until September when she was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

About Sean Diddy Combs' trial:  

For those unaware, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing a high-profile trial since May and was arrested in the Metropolitan Detention Centre.   

Miley Cyrus pens moving note after attending second annual Vanity Fair dinner
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after attending second annual Vanity Fair dinner
The 'Flowers' crooner is set to premiere her visual album , Something Beautiful, at the Tribeca Film Festival
Sabrina Carpenter drops fiery ‘Manchild’ music video with cheeky note
Sabrina Carpenter drops fiery ‘Manchild’ music video with cheeky note
The ‘Manchild’ music video is directed by Grammy-nominated duo Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann
Brooklyn Beckham stays distant from family despite Romeo's break up with Kim
Brooklyn Beckham stays distant from family despite Romeo's break up with Kim
Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham have been feuding for past two months
Beyoncé gracefully handles onstage pant slip at Cowboy Carter London show
Beyoncé gracefully handles onstage pant slip at Cowboy Carter London show
Queen Bay suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her London show
Paris Hilton hits World Pride Festival with Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora
Paris Hilton hits World Pride Festival with Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora
The 'House of Wax' starlet arrived at Washington D.C for her spectacular musical festival over the weekend
‘Black Panther’ writer confirms Denzel Washington's role in third installment
‘Black Panther’ writer confirms Denzel Washington's role in third installment
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther 3' is reportedly set to releases in theaters in 2028
Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman
Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman
The ‘Atlas’ actress, Jennifer Lopez, finalized divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck earlier this year
JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes
The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer said that her relationship with Chris Hughes will ‘last a lifetime’
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-stars joined the table for exciting new venture
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
'Gossip Girl' star shared a touching tribute to her mom, Willie Elaine McAlpi
Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II
Dakota Johnson admits sharing same ‘daily’ habit as Queen Elizabeth II
Dakota Johnson makes surprising confession after breaking up with Chris Martin
Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’
Ed Sheeran teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh for new song ‘Sapphire’
The ‘Azizam’ hitmaker releases new music video ‘Sapphire’ from his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Play’