Sean 'Diddy' Combs' anonymous victim chokes back tears amid harrowing trial  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' an unknown sex-trafficking victim, testified during the sensational court trial.
A woman identified as Jane testified during the court proceedings of the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who has been facing serious charges of sex trafficked, human racketeering, and engaged in prostitution during his alleged parties known as "freak offs."
On Friday, June 6th, the former girlfriend of Diddy, whom he made the victim of his trafficking in May 2021, recalled the horrific incident during the court trial.
She alleged that when she told the Bad Boy Records CEO that she was getting tired during one of her freak-offs, the rap icon replied to her, "You’re not getting tired of me, are you?"
The woman, who was using her name as Jane, further testified that Diddy told her, "Let's finish strong," while trying to wake her during the encounters.
She further disclosed that the "rounds" of his alleged inappropriate sessions would last for three and a half days.
The Assistant U.S. Attorney, Maurene Comey, interrogated Jane about who decided when an encounter would end.
In response, Jane became emotional and told the jurors with a shaken voice, "Sean."
Jane, who is a single mother, said she dated the rapper from 2021 until September when she was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.
About Sean Diddy Combs' trial:
For those unaware, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing a high-profile trial since May and was arrested in the Metropolitan Detention Centre.