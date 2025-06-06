Entertainment

Beyoncé gracefully handles onstage pant slip at Cowboy Carter London show

Queen Bay suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her London show

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Beyoncé proved once again why she's the queen of the stage!

During the opening night of her six Cowboy Carter tour shows in London, Queen Bay suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her performance which she handled gracefully without missing a beat.

In a TikTok video, posted on Thursday, June 5, the 35-time Grammy winner could be heard singing her hit single, I’m That Girl.

While mesmerizing the crowd with her soulful performance, Beyoncé lifted her foot for a choreographed stomp in sync with her dancers when her chaps suddenly slipped off.

Rather than panicking, the wife of Jay-Z smoothly bent down, picked up the fallen chaps, and turned the moment into part of the performance.

As she stood back up, she smiled and swayed her hips, creating seamless choreography as the crowd erupted in cheers.

One of her dancers came over and quickly fastened her back into the chaps, making sure they were secure as she star kept singing.

Fans’ reaction

Soon after the video made rounds on the social media, many fans expressed their admiration for the popstar.

“THE DANCERS DESERVE THEIR 10s!!! The way they fell back in line effortlessly! Wow,” a user wrote.

While another penned, “The show must go on! And the dancers be on it and fall right back in line!!” another added.

“The pants did their own choreography matched with the beat,” the third added.

