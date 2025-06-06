Miley Cyrus pens moving note after attending second annual Vanity Fair dinner 

Miley Cyrus shared exclusive snapshots after attending the second annual dinner arranged by Vanity Fair.
The Flowers crooner took to her Instagram handle on Friday, June 6th, to release the heartwarming snaps of herself from the star-studded event.
For the event, Miley opted for a brown long thigh-slit gown which she paired with matching statement jewelry.
The Grammy-winning artist attended the dinner alongside her current love interest, Maxx Morando, and her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her boyfriend, Dominic Purcell.
Her delightful photos were accompanied by a moving caption, "@vanityfair party last night was my favorite kind of party… meaningful, connected & glamorous + they played “1, 2 steps."
What is second annual Directors Dinner by Vanity Fair:
For those unaware, Vanity Fair hosted the second annual Directors Dinner, in which nearly two dozen directors gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown to present their recent projects.
Miley also premiered her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, at the 2025 second annual Dinner gala.
The 32-year-old musician was among the special guests, presenting the visuals of her ninth studio album of the same name.
Speaking at the event, Miley Cyrus said, "It’s a name that embodies what everyone here was wanting and inspired to create."
"What we’re putting out into the universe, it’s medicine for a sick culture. When we do it with pure intentions, a pure heart, and pure love, I do believe that it is medicine," the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker added.
About Miley Cyrus' studio album, Something Beautiful:
Miley Cyrus has released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30th. She is set to launch her visual film at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6th, 2025.