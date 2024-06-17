Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa announces pregnancy on Father's Day: ‘Baby Girl On The Way'

Wiz Khalifa is expecting a baby girl with his longtime girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Wiz Khalifa announces pregnancy on Father's Day: ‘Baby Girl On The Way'

Wiz Khalifa announced his upcoming fatherhood on Father's Day!

Khalifa is expecting his first child, a baby girl with his longtime girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar.

The See You Again crooner took to his Instagram account on Father's Day to share the exciting news with a caption, noting, "Baby Girl On The Way."

He posted a photo of himself and Aguilar showcasing her baby bump as she holds a positive pregnancy test and he places his hand on her bare belly.


The couple received outpour of love and congratulations from followers including many famous friends.

American rapper Warren G penned under their post, “Congratulations homeboy and Happy Father's Day Wiz," while actress Karrueche Tran noted, "Happy father's dayyy! Congratulations."

Meanwhile, the Fast and Furious actor, Ludacris commented, "Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club."

Khalifa’s ex-wife Amber Rose, with whom he shares son Sebastian, reposted Khalifa's post on her Instagram story, noting, "Congrats to @aimeeags and @wizkhalifa We love you guys so much and we can't wait to meet her."

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar have been privately dating for around five years and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

