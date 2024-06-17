Hollywood

Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren drop UNSEEN clip from Tony Awards

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren to star in first-ever Broadway staging of musical

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024


Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren have shared a celebration video from Tony Awards.

In the viral clip, the duo can be seen showing off their Tony Awards play-cards.

The Jonas Brothers member and Adrienne announced at the award show that they are ready to star in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical The Last Five Years.

Nick posted the clip on Monday and captioned it, “What a time! Amazing way to cap off an exciting day announcing our run in The Last Five Years on Broadway next year. Thank you for having us @thetonyawards @adriennelwarren @thelastfiveyears”

Nick can be seen wearing a black outfit and a silver chain around his neck in the viral clip.

His fans swarmed the comment section with love and excitement for the upcoming musical.

A fan commented, “finally its happening!!! I'm so excited for The Last Five Years.”

Another user left some heart emojis in the comment section.

The Last Five Years musical will be directed by Whitney White, and it is set to open in the spring of 2025.

The details regarding the creative team and opening night of the musical will be announced later.

Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations

Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation

NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Hollywood News

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne bags her first Tony Award
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke explains why she can’t watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get carried away by impulsive passion in public
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Taylor Swift’s ‘lack of talent’ trashed by Katie Price: ‘I can’t stand her’
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better