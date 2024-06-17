Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren drop UNSEEN clip from Tony Awards

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren have shared a celebration video from Tony Awards.
In the viral clip, the duo can be seen showing off their Tony Awards play-cards.
The Jonas Brothers member and Adrienne announced at the award show that they are ready to star in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical The Last Five Years.
Nick posted the clip on Monday and captioned it, “What a time! Amazing way to cap off an exciting day announcing our run in The Last Five Years on Broadway next year. Thank you for having us @thetonyawards @adriennelwarren @thelastfiveyears”
Nick can be seen wearing a black outfit and a silver chain around his neck in the viral clip.
His fans swarmed the comment section with love and excitement for the upcoming musical.
A fan commented, “finally its happening!!! I'm so excited for The Last Five Years.”
Another user left some heart emojis in the comment section.
The Last Five Years musical will be directed by Whitney White, and it is set to open in the spring of 2025.
The details regarding the creative team and opening night of the musical will be announced later.