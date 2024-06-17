Entertainment

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's starrer 'Barzakh' to stream on THIS date

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have been casted in Zindagi's six-episode series 'Barzakh'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's starrer 'Barzakh' to stream worldwide from July 19
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have been casted in Zindagi's six-episode series 'Barzakh' 

Barzakh series that stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the lead role, sets a streaming date.

The six-episode series is helmed by the critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi, who also directed the first Pakistani original Churails and the feature film Cake that landed in the Oscars. 

It has been produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi.

After its hugely successful premiere at the series Mania in France, Barzakh has been roped in to entertain the audience worldwide on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hunza valley the narrative centered around various themes and a reclusive 76-year-old man, who invites his family to a remote valley resort for his wedding to the ghost of his first love.

To note, the series will offer a strong moral lesson for all the viewers as it will deal with the vices of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and the endurance of love’s power as well as gender inclusivity.

The series brings back the sizzling chemistry of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed after their superhit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. 

