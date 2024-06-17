Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘already planning a summer wedding’ at Rhode Island? 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to tie the knot sooner than fans think!
The 13-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tighend, who have been in a romantic relationship since September 2023, are already planning for a summer wedding.
As reported by Life&Style, an inside source has offered rare insights into the lovebirds’ wedding plans.
Kelce has “met with a high-end jeweler several times” in recent months, as confirmed by an inside source.
“Taylor has her heart set on a summer wedding,” the source revealed.
“She’s already narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear,” the insider added.
Both Taylor and Travis “have agreed on a lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” confirmed the source.
“They want to be surrounded by family and close friends,” added the informant.
The insiders close to the couple also confirmed that there have been discussions regarding the no phones policy.
“There’s talk of banning phones,” source added, “and having everyone sign NDAs to keep the day as private as possible.”
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old NFL star is also under pressure because the Cruel Summer songstress has fantasized her wedding day for a long time.
“It’ll be her ultimate dream wedding,” the source added of the billionaire pop icon, “They’ll definitely spare no expense.”
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship official last year after they spotted together for the first time at Saturday Night Live afterparty.