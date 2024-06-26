Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share loved-up photo on 18th wedding anniversary: SEE

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban dropped a rare intimate photo, leaving fans in awe

  • June 26, 2024
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating 18 years of togetherness!

On the joyous occasion of their wedding anniversary, Kidman and Urban shared a romantic photo which left fans gushing over them.

The duo took to their Instagram account to share the intimate photo on Tuesday, showcasing their ever-lasting romance.

The image features Kidman reclining on a stone wall, barefoot and dressed in a vibrant dress, with Urban sitting beside her, playing a guitar against the picturesque setting of the ocean.


Alongside the post, they penned a simple yet heartfelt caption, writing, "Forever," accompanied by a love symbol and the hashtag "happyanniversary."

The couple's celebrity friends, including Naomi Watts, wrote, “This looks like true love, heavenly” while Rita Wilson penned, “Love you both. Happy Anniversary, lovers.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s journey began in 2005 when they met at the G'Day USA gala and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Sydney, Australia, the following year.

The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Despite facing challenges early in their marriage, including Urban's struggles with addiction, the couple has marked 18-year milestones.

