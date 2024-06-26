Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids have reunited to pay tribute to him on his 15th death anniversary.
The renowned singer, who passed away on June 25, 2009, was “missed” dearly by his family members.
His son Prince posted a picture of the Smooth Criminal crooner performing in the Super Bowl in 1993.
Prince penned the post, "Miss you pops. The world felt better with you in it."
Michael’s brother Jackie also paid tribute to him by sharing a picture from his early career days.
"Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you ???? We miss you everyday ????," he wrote in the post.
Michael's death was due to a deadly mixture of drugs, he left the music industry mourning at the age of 50.
His son previously told People about his legacy, "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there's come confusion there. And also, it's a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld. So, in that way, I think about him every day."