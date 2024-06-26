Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids have reunited to pay tribute to him on his 15th death anniversary.

The renowned singer, who passed away on June 25, 2009, was “missed” dearly by his family members.

His son Prince posted a picture of the Smooth Criminal crooner performing in the Super Bowl in 1993.

Prince penned the post, "Miss you pops. The world felt better with you in it."

Michael’s brother Jackie also paid tribute to him by sharing a picture from his early career days.

"Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you ???? We miss you everyday ????," he wrote in the post.

Michael's death was due to a deadly mixture of drugs, he left the music industry mourning at the age of 50.

His son previously told People about his legacy, "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there's come confusion there. And also, it's a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld. So, in that way, I think about him every day."

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch

Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Entertainment News

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share loved-up photo on 18th wedding anniversary: SEE
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Janhvi Kapoor goes behind-the-scene of her Paris Haute Couture week appearance
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Kelly Bensimon calls off Scott Litner wedding 4 days before big day
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Prison Break costars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell to reunite for new series ‘Snatchback’
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Céline Dion graces Hauser show with her twin sons
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Parineeti Chopra plans to take career ahead after success of 'Chamkila' : Here's how
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Mehwish Hayat rejected multiple Bollywood offers for THIS reason
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Mahira Khan mourns demise of her uncle: 'we all miss you'