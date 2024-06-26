Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary

Karan Johar In a heartfelt and lengthy post expressed longing for his beloved dad Yash Johar to mark his 20th wedding anniversary.
On June 26, 2024, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of images of his father from archives stating that losing a parent was one of his biggest fears which unfortunately came true.
Alongside the pictures, Karan overwhelmed with sadness wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years. My biggest fear was losing a parent… August 2nd,2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumour… my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith… but the worst thing about instincts are that….they never lie.”
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director added, “He left us months after… we lost him… but we gained every inch of his mammoth goodwill… "
“ I was proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man.. he put his relationships above anything else…. And ha left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by.”
As Farhan Akhtar’s famous Lakshya clocked 20 years on June 18, Karan Johar revealed that the Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer was the last movie his father saw at a premiere.