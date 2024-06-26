Entertainment

Prison Break costars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell to reunite for new series ‘Snatchback’

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell joined forces for new series after 19 Years of Prison Break's Premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Prison Break costars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell to reunite for new series ‘Snatchback’

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, the duo who rocked in Prison Break with their chemistry, are ready to bring magic on screen again.

As reported by Variety, the pair will reunite for upcoming series Snatchback, nineteen years after Prison Break premiere.

The official logline of the series reads, “Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet.”

The upcoming series Snatchback is written and executive-produced by Scott Rosenbaum.

Besides acting, Purcell will also serve as an executive producer of the series, along with his wife, Tish Cyrus, and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Entertainment.

Prison Break, which originally aired from 2005 to 2009, starred Purcell as Lincoln Burrows and Miller as Michael Scofield in the series spanned four seasons.

The show was later revived in 2017 for a fifth season, following a TV film titled The Final Break.

Purcell and Miller have previously shared the screen on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and this latest collaboration marks a new chapter in their on-screen presence.

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch

Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Entertainment News

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share loved-up photo on 18th wedding anniversary: SEE
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Janhvi Kapoor goes behind-the-scene of her Paris Haute Couture week appearance
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Kelly Bensimon calls off Scott Litner wedding 4 days before big day
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Céline Dion graces Hauser show with her twin sons
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Parineeti Chopra plans to take career ahead after success of 'Chamkila' : Here's how
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Mehwish Hayat rejected multiple Bollywood offers for THIS reason
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Mahira Khan mourns demise of her uncle: 'we all miss you'