Prison Break costars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell to reunite for new series ‘Snatchback’

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, the duo who rocked in Prison Break with their chemistry, are ready to bring magic on screen again.
As reported by Variety, the pair will reunite for upcoming series Snatchback, nineteen years after Prison Break premiere.
The official logline of the series reads, “Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet.”
The upcoming series Snatchback is written and executive-produced by Scott Rosenbaum.
Besides acting, Purcell will also serve as an executive producer of the series, along with his wife, Tish Cyrus, and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Entertainment.
Prison Break, which originally aired from 2005 to 2009, starred Purcell as Lincoln Burrows and Miller as Michael Scofield in the series spanned four seasons.
The show was later revived in 2017 for a fifth season, following a TV film titled The Final Break.
Purcell and Miller have previously shared the screen on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and this latest collaboration marks a new chapter in their on-screen presence.