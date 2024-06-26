Mehwish Hayat rejected multiple Bollywood offers for THIS reason

Mehwish Hayat revealed her reasons behind turning down Bollywood offers!
In an Eid special interview with a local digital media outlet, Hayat shared why she did not follow in the footsteps of her fellow Pakistani A-listers, who all proved their mettle in the Indian’s film industry.
“I have countless opportunities here in Pakistan,” the Daghabaaz Dil actor said.
The Actor In Law star continued, “I have been part of the revival of Pakistani cinema and some of its biggest and most successful films. I have received immense respect and love in my country. After gaining so much recognition and success in my own country, I felt that I should not accept offers from Bollywood.”
Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Sajal Aly, Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas all accepted offers from the neighboring country and made quite a name there.
Notably, Hayat is one of the leading female actors in the industry with a massive contribution to its revival.
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat after a slew of successful silver screen hits made a television comeback earlier this year with a telefilm Ijazat opposite the ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY.