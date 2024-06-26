Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat rejected multiple Bollywood offers for THIS reason

Mehwish Hayat has played a huge role in the revival of the Pakistani entertainment industry

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Mehwish Hayat rejected multiple Bollywood offers for THIS reason
Mehwish Hayat has played a huge role in the revival of the Pakistani entertainment industry 

Mehwish Hayat revealed her reasons behind turning down Bollywood offers!

In an Eid special interview with a local digital media outlet, Hayat shared why she did not follow in the footsteps of her fellow Pakistani A-listers, who all proved their mettle in the Indian’s film industry.

“I have countless opportunities here in Pakistan,” the Daghabaaz Dil actor said.

The Actor In Law star continued, “I have been part of the revival of Pakistani cinema and some of its biggest and most successful films. I have received immense respect and love in my country. After gaining so much recognition and success in my own country, I felt that I should not accept offers from Bollywood.”

Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Sajal Aly, Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas all accepted offers from the neighboring country and made quite a name there.

Notably, Hayat is one of the leading female actors in the industry with a massive contribution to its revival.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat after a slew of successful silver screen hits made a television comeback earlier this year with a telefilm Ijazat opposite the ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY. 

King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment

King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment
Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary

Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary

Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks

Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away

Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away

Entertainment News

Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Mahira Khan mourns demise of her uncle: 'we all miss you'
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
‘Barzakh’ sneak peek video: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed drip in surma
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Sonakshi Sinha wears Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ inspired saree at wedding
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5' and 'Donkey' Spinoff in the works
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Jennifer Garner in tears remembering late father on 'Today' show
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming snap: ‘Daddy’s home’
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage