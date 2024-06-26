Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor goes behind-the-scene of her Paris Haute Couture week appearance

Janhvi Kapoor's Paris Haute Couture week appearance was all about scrumptious meals and ice creams

  June 26, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture week and her latest social media post is proof.

On Tuesday, late Sridevi’s daughter shared a series of pictures from her time well spent in the city of Love.

In the first photo, the Dhadak actress strutted down the runway in a mermaid style outfit.


The second snap showcased her sitting in the balcony of her hotel room enjoying the beautiful mornings of Paris. 

Others were merely selfies that gave a closer look at Janhvi's makeup and hair followed by a click where she devoured a scrumptious bowl of meal.

The last shot captured the Roohi star out and about in the French city where she munched on some chocolate ice cream.

Accompanying the set of pictures, Janhvi expressed gratitude to her designer, “A first. thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show.”

“The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first," the post further read.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Next she is looking forward to the release of the thriller film Ulajh. 

