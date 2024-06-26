Entertainment

Céline Dion graces Hauser show with her twin sons

Céline Dion’s ‘I Am: Céline Dion’ was released on Prime Video on June 25

  June 26, 2024
Céline Dion had a fun evening with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, at Hauser’s show on Saturday.

The My Heart Will Go On singer made a surprise appearance at her favourite artists’ show amid her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis (SPS).

On Tuesday, Hauser looked back at meeting Céline in a video shared on his Instagram.

The viral clip began with the mother of two saying, "I'm such — in fact — I'm a big fan."

Hauser replies back with, "I'm your biggest fan.”

Céline quipped before the two hugged, "No. Let's fight. I am the biggest fan."

The former 2CELLOS member played Céline’s classic My Heart Will Go On during his concert.

He told the crowd, "I actually want to dedicate this performance to my favorite singer of all time. And she's here, believe it or not, Céline Dion.”

Hauser praised his favourite artist in the caption, "We are each other’s biggest fans! Patiently waiting for our duet and I know that she will be back on stage stronger than ever, because there is only one Celine! @celinedion."

His post garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans.

