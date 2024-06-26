Entertainment

Aiman Khan's new 'Get Ready With Me' video takes breaths away

Aiman Khan shares new social media update with her followers

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Aiman Khan shares new social media update with her followers 

Aiman Khan sets the Internet on fire as she played dress up in a jaw-dropping video!

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Baandi starlet dropped a footage documenting insights from her ' Get ready with me.'


The clip kicked off with the mom of two lip syncing to some pop Hollywood music in the background as she applied contour on her face.

Later the reel transformed into a gorgeous Aiman dressed to kill in a white and gold attire with her eyeshadow and gloss standing out.

She further applied some perfume while visibly flaunting her dark brown tresses and dazzling earrings.

The video ignited reactions from her ardent fans, who rushed to the comments section in an instant.

One wrote, " Round of applause."

" You look so stunning, " another added.

" You did a great job" a third effused.

To note, Aiman Khan along with her twin sister Minal bounced back with the launch of her beauty brand Skin Recipe that includes the most reliable makeup products.

The soul sisters often come together to promote their brand and the products asking consumers to avail them with a discount code.  

