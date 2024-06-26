Entertainment

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set

'American Horror Story: Delicate' is streaming now on Hulu.

  • June 26, 2024
Emma Roberts has spoken out about her experience of working with Kim Kardashian on the set of American Horror Story: Delicate.

In a recent interview on the Table for Two podcast, Roberts got candid about Kardashian's work ethic, confidence, and professionalism.

“She is one of the most prepared actors I've worked with,” she noted.

The Madame Web actress went on to share, “I mean I've come to work sometimes and people — that I won't name, but you know who — they don't know their lines at all, which, whatever, it's fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line.”

“She also will just look you in the eye and do it,” she added.

Roberts further revealed how Kardashian embarrassed her on AHS set.

“To be that open and vulnerable — and I get embarrassed sometimes and I've been acting for 20 years — she's super professional, confident,” she shared.

The Scream Queens star further praised the SKIMS founder, noting, “And just the way that she carries herself, she doesn't have a huge entourage, she's very normal. And that was also really inspiring to see.”

American Horror Story: Delicate is streaming now on Hulu.

