Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Kubra Khan, who is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, rang in her birthday on June 16, 2024 in the presence of her close friends.
The Parwaz Hai Junoon starlet has a friendly demeanor, who cherishes all her friendships pretty dearly.
Recently one of Kub’s closest pal, Kashif Afridi, marked her birthday with an unforgettable celebration.
He penned a tribute with a beautiful caption dedicated to their friendship, "JUNGLE MAY MUNGAL TERE DUM SAY SUBNAY SHOR MACHAYA HAY, @thekubism KI SAALGIRAH KA DIN AYA HAY.”
On Instagram, he shared a reel capturing happy moments from the festivities, with a voiceover that expressed his true bond with her.
The video kicked off with the Welcome 2 Karachi star blowing candles off her cake with her gajras visible as her friend’s chanted Happy birthday.
Her friends did a lot for her as the backdrop was lit with decorations and bouquets.
It further made an epic transformation to moments that featured Kubra with her best pals spending the best times together, laughing and exploring together.
To note, Kashif is very well connected to Kubra’s celebrity circle, counting Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan and others as his friends.
On the work front, Kubra Khan’s movie Abhi released in cinemas worldwide this Eid-ul-Azha.