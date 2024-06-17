Entertainment

Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Kubra Khan turns 31 as she rings in her birthday with close friends

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style
Kubra Khan turns 31 as she rings in her birthday with close friends 

Kubra Khan, who is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, rang in her birthday on June 16, 2024 in the presence of her close friends.

The Parwaz Hai Junoon starlet has a friendly demeanor, who cherishes all her friendships pretty dearly.

Recently one of Kub’s closest pal, Kashif Afridi, marked her birthday with an unforgettable celebration.

He penned a tribute with a beautiful caption dedicated to their friendship, "JUNGLE MAY MUNGAL TERE DUM SAY SUBNAY SHOR MACHAYA HAY, @thekubism KI SAALGIRAH KA DIN AYA HAY.”


On Instagram, he shared a reel capturing happy moments from the festivities, with a voiceover that expressed his true bond with her. 

The video kicked off with the Welcome 2 Karachi star blowing candles off her cake with her gajras visible as her friend’s chanted Happy birthday. 

Her friends did a lot for her as the backdrop was lit with decorations and bouquets. 

It further made an epic transformation to moments that featured Kubra with her best pals spending the best times together, laughing and exploring together. 

To note, Kashif is very well connected to Kubra’s celebrity circle, counting Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan and others as his friends.

On the work front, Kubra Khan’s movie Abhi released in cinemas worldwide this Eid-ul-Azha. 

Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations

Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation

NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Entertainment News

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's starrer 'Barzakh' to stream on THIS date
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Wiz Khalifa announces pregnancy on Father's Day: ‘Baby Girl On The Way'
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘already planning a summer wedding’ at Rhode Island?
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Sarah Paulson wins her first-ever Tony Award for ‘Appropriate’
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Kartik Aryan shares his perspective on box office numbers
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Daniel Radcliffe shares ‘exciting’ plans with his son for Father’s Day
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Mehwish Hayat spreads chaand raat vibes in black
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Justin Timberlake promises ‘insufferable Dad-jokes’ to his kids in Father’s Day post
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Taylor Swift shares first post after Joe Alwyn broke silence on their breakup