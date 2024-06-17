Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey receives ‘best father’ honour from wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves got married in Texas on June 9, 2012

  • June 17, 2024
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves has written a lengthy note for her father and called her husband “best father” on Father’s day.

The love birds who exchanged wedding vows on June 9, share three beautiful kids.

Camila posted a picture of her father and penned, “My father..Man of the land..Where I learned my connection to the dirt, what grows, what gives , what don’t . A farm man, a ranch man. Only what’s needed. Honoring the balance.”

The American model shared that her father is a “man of morals” from whom she learned to not be impressed by a “thing”, instead by substance.

She then recalled the proposal of Matthew and how her father reacted.

Camila revealed that she initially said “no” but later on fell in love with the Interstellar star.

She shared her father’s advice, “Do what’s right for you…You now have your own family to build, do not carry any of the weight of your mother and I, our mistakes or accomplishments. You start fresh…Do not take the focus away from yours.”

Camila admitted at the end of the post that Matthew turned out to be a “best father” for her three kids.

