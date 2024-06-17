Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans in awe with stunning Eid photos: See

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor mesmerized fans by sharing their Eid looks.
Taking to her Instagram handle on first day of Eid, Ayeza posted her drop-dead gorgeous photos in a pink saree and subtle light-pink makeup.
In the family photo, Danish rocked a cream colored kurta shalwar as he posed with his lovely wife and their kids, Hoorain and Ryan, who were also dressed in matching outfits as their mom.
Alongside the carousel, the Meherposh actress penned a beautiful Eid wish.
“Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and blessed Eid filled with love and happiness,” the A-list actress wrote.
Many of the celebrities showed their love on the post through their comments.
Minal Khan commented, “Eid Mubarak,” followed by a red heart emoji.
“What a beautiful family picture! MashaAllah. Sending my endless love with lots of prayers and kisses,” Ahad Raza Mir’s mother wrote.
In addition to this, several fans also liked and commented the post.
“The most awaited pics of the Year are here,” one fan noted.
Another wrote, “LOVE YOUR SAREE.”
The Yaariyan actress will soon share the screen with renowned actor Feroze Khan in an upcoming drama.