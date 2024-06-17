Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations

Entertainment

  • June 17, 2024
Armie has opened up about the cannibalism accusation he faced in 2021.

Nearly three years after becoming the subject of some unverified messages attributed to him went viral on social media, in which his sexual fantasies of cannibalism and rape were detailed, Armie has now expressed his feelings on the controversy.

On Monday’s episode of the Painful Lessons podcast the actor confessed, “People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them.”

“They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’ Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre,” he added.

Much to the audience surprise, Armie revealed that he’s “grateful” for everything he’s been through.

“It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life, “he added. “It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away."

He continued, "But the buildings were still standing. I’m still here, I still have my health, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Armie Hammer said that he was now at a place where he was really grateful for what had happened to him.

He explained that, before all of that stuff occurred, he didn't feel good, never felt satisfied, and never had enough. 

The 37-year-old added that he was never in a place where he was happy with himself or had self-esteem.

The Social Network actor also confirmed that he is writing a script with a friend as his name was dropped from the film Shotgun Wedding, opposite Jennifer Lopez due to the accusations against him.

