Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak amid 'Sikandar' filming

  • June 17, 2024
Salman Khan has wished his Muslim fans a happy “Eid Mubarak.”

The Bollywood bigwig, who is currently busy filming his most-awaited movie, Sikandar, has posted a heartwarming message for his fans on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture of himself looking at the pink sky.

In the latest snap, the Eik Tha Tiger star can be seen wearing a beige colour shirt and pants as he radiates a warm smile.

Salman captioned the post, “Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak! @beinghumanclothing.”

His Eid wish post garnered thousands of likes and comments in no time.

On the work front, Salman is busy with his upcoming film Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss.

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor and Rashmika Mandanna will star in the lead roles.

The official announcement about the film’s shooting was shared on Monday by the production company Nadiadwala Grandson.

Salman will start shooting for Sikandar from June 18 onwards, according to the Instagram post.

The post was captioned, “#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! (Accompanied by a fire and a red-heart emoji)#SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”

The highly-anticipated film is expected to release on Eid in 2025. 

