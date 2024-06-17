Entertainment

Sajal Aly twirls in flary black frock on first day of Eid

Sajal Aly exudes grace and poise as she poses for pictures on Eid-ul-Azha

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024


Sajal Aly drops beautiful pictures from Eid Day 1
Sajal Aly exudes grace and poise as she poses for pictures on Eid-ul-Azha 

Sajal Aly celebrates Eid wearing her favourite black designer fit!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Eid day 1, the Yakeen Ka Safar star dropped a series of photos in designer Shaposh official.

The first image saw Sajal posing by a branch with her long caramel brown tresses cascading down her shoulders.

She paired her whole outfit with a neckpiece and earrings displaying her million-dollar smile.

In the next, the What’s Love Got to Do with It star twirled for the camera lens in the backdrop of large windows.

The third saw Sajal beaming with delight as she got her twirl mode on followed by the next shot that saw the diva looking away from the camera.

“ Celebrating Eid in my favourite,” Sajal captioned her Eid post.




Her ardent fans flocked to the comments section just moments after the Gul-e-Rana star blessed feeds with her Eid looks.

“ Eid Mubarak my prettiest doll,” one fan wrote.

The next penned, “ Best gift of Eid.”

The third expressed, “ the most awaited pictures of today.”

“ My life princess,” the fourth commented.

Sajal Aly, who has proved her love for fashion, is currently starring in the drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn opposite the new sensation Hamza Sohail. 

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day

Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

Entertainment News

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Ariana DeBose voices her support for Broadway in moving speech at Tony Awards
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to husband Travis Barker on Father’s Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Matthew McConaughey receives ‘best father’ honour from wife Camila Alves
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Swara Bhaskar ‘struggling emotionally’ for not getting work anymore
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' Reboot Series
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Paris Hilton pens sweet note for husband Carter Reum on Father's Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards