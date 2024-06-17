Sajal Aly twirls in flary black frock on first day of Eid

Sajal Aly celebrates Eid wearing her favourite black designer fit!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Eid day 1, the Yakeen Ka Safar star dropped a series of photos in designer Shaposh official.
The first image saw Sajal posing by a branch with her long caramel brown tresses cascading down her shoulders.
She paired her whole outfit with a neckpiece and earrings displaying her million-dollar smile.
In the next, the What’s Love Got to Do with It star twirled for the camera lens in the backdrop of large windows.
The third saw Sajal beaming with delight as she got her twirl mode on followed by the next shot that saw the diva looking away from the camera.
“ Celebrating Eid in my favourite,” Sajal captioned her Eid post.
Her ardent fans flocked to the comments section just moments after the Gul-e-Rana star blessed feeds with her Eid looks.
“ Eid Mubarak my prettiest doll,” one fan wrote.
The next penned, “ Best gift of Eid.”
The third expressed, “ the most awaited pictures of today.”
“ My life princess,” the fourth commented.
Sajal Aly, who has proved her love for fashion, is currently starring in the drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn opposite the new sensation Hamza Sohail.