Ariana DeBose voices her support for Broadway in moving speech at Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose highlights the significance of live theatre in empowering speech during Tony Awards 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 17, 2024
Right after giving a smashing hit performance at the Tony Awards 2024 on Sunday, Ariana gave an empowering speech to express her thoughts on the importance of live theatre.

“We are in a global moment when the headlines are, frankly, terrifying most of the time,” said Ariana while addressing to the Tony crowd.

She continued, “But the theater is a safe place for us. And in the most trying of times, art is imperative because art reflects society and provides context for the very real situations that we find ourselves in today."

"The collective experience can cross boundaries and unite people from all walks of life," added the singer and host.

While highlighting the significance of the live theatre she added, “Broadway has a lot to offer. No matter what you are looking for, I promise you, there is a play or a musical that will touch your heart, speak to how you are feeling, help you cope, give you courage.”

“You might even feel motivated to go out into the world and create change because Lord knows we need some,” Ariana noted.

Ariana DeBose opened 2024 Tony Awards with a stellar performance on an opening number to honour this year’s nominees.

“This party’s for you,” sang the This Wish songstress during the performance, which she choreographed alongside Julius Anthony Rubio. 

