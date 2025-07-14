Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively's push for protective orders

Justin Baldoni has clapped back at Blake Lively's concerns about protecting her public image in the ongoing sexual harassment trial.

The 41-year-old actor-director's legal team claimed that the Gossip Girl alum has tried to dictate the court with her recent demands to change the venue for the legal trial.

Justin's attorneys filed a response to Blake's plea filed on Friday, July 11, requesting the court to block her It Ends With Us co-actor’s previous claims to televise their court proceedings.

They also alleged that the 37-year-old American actress is only trying to utilise her fame with her inappropriate claims.

Blake Lively's legal demands: 

For those unaware, Blake wanted to relocate the venue of their Thursday court proceedings to her lawyer's office to avoid paparazzi, which was scheduled to be held at Justin's lawyer's office.

However, the Everwood actors argued that there is no proof of this, suggesting that the media persons could chase the actress at her lawyer's office as the distance between the two buildings is about a mile.

"Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court," the lawyers claimed.

As of now, New York City's court has not announced its verdict on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's recent demands.

For those unaware, Blake Lively initiated the messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni in December last year after accusing him of sexually harassing her during the filming of their movie, It Ends With Us, which the actor firmly denied.

Since then, the two have been involved in a messy legal battle. 

