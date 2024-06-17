Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post

Jessica Biel made Justin Timberlake’s father day even more special by penning sweet note for him.
The Sinner actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to express her gratitude and admiration for her husband for being an amazing dad to their two sons, Silas and Phineas.
Biel posted a carrousel of photos which featuring heartwarming moments, including Timberlake playing with one son and posing with the other while wearing matching masks.
Another photo showed Timberlake rocking a humorous sweater with the words, "I'm not doing s---t today. Mission accomplished," while a fourth captured a sweet moment of Timberlake kissing Biel's head as they posed for a selfie.
Alongside the post, Biel penned, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK.”
“The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU,” she added.
To note, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been happily married since 2012.