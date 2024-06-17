Entertainment

Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post

Jessica Biel dropped new adorable family photos with Justin Timberlake and kids

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post
Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post

Jessica Biel made Justin Timberlake’s father day even more special by penning sweet note for him.

The Sinner actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to express her gratitude and admiration for her husband for being an amazing dad to their two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Biel posted a carrousel of photos which featuring heartwarming moments, including Timberlake playing with one son and posing with the other while wearing matching masks.

Another photo showed Timberlake rocking a humorous sweater with the words, "I'm not doing s---t today. Mission accomplished," while a fourth captured a sweet moment of Timberlake kissing Biel's head as they posed for a selfie.

Alongside the post, Biel penned, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK.”

“The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU,” she added.

To note, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been happily married since 2012.

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day

Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

Entertainment News

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Ariana DeBose voices her support for Broadway in moving speech at Tony Awards
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to husband Travis Barker on Father’s Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Sajal Aly twirls in flary black frock on first day of Eid
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Matthew McConaughey receives ‘best father’ honour from wife Camila Alves
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Swara Bhaskar ‘struggling emotionally’ for not getting work anymore
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' Reboot Series
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Paris Hilton pens sweet note for husband Carter Reum on Father's Day
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards