Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's ‘painful’ reason behind split revealed

The "incredibly painful" reason behind Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's breakup has finally been revealed.
Coldplay frontman, 48, and the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 35, were in a relationship for eight years before they split.
An insider told The Sun, “Dakota wanted this relationship to work. She not only loves Chris, but his two kids, and that loss feels incredibly painful. The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard. Over the past year, it became clear that their relationship had stalled and wasn't moving forwards.”
“Settling down, as in Chris properly taking his foot off the pedal, isn't going to happen. And, ultimately, it was one of the many straws that broke the back of them,” the source added.
Chris Martin supported Dakota Johnson’s ‘Materialists’ days before split:
A few days before their breakup, Chris Martin publicly supported Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movie Materialists.
The pop icon gave a shout-out to his former girlfriend's new movie during a show in Stanford, California.
Chris told the crowd, “Thank you so much everybody. Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don’t forget to go see Materialists."
Earlier this week, Dakota was spotted without her expensive emerald engagement ring in NYC.