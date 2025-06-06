Entertainment

Gigi Hadid, Bella's mom Yolanda devastated after ex-husband's secret daughter revealed

Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband Mohamed Hadid had secretly fathered a 23-year-old daughter named Aydan Nix

Yolanda Hadid is reportedly devastated after learning that her ex-husband secretly fathered a daughter.

On Thursday, a source shared that the Dutch model & reality star Yolanda Hadid and her fiancé Joseph Jingoli have decided to end their engagement.

As per source, “They remain friends and have nothing but fond memories of their time together.”

This recent update came after the Daily Mail's exclusive confirmed that Yolanda's ex-husband Mohamed Hadid had secretly fathered a 23-year-old daughter named Aydan Nix.

The secret daughter also had connections with Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28 as they hung out over the past two years.

Last month, Ayda was seen socializing with her supermodel half-sisters as they attended the graduation ceremony from New York City's Parsons School of Design.

The Hadid sisters confirmed to the outlet that Aydan is their half-sister - and called her a “cherished,” “unexpected” and “beautiful addition to our family.”

Yolanda Hadid relationships:

To note, Yolanda was married to real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, from 1994 until 2000.

The couple welcomed daughters Gigi and Bella and son Anwar, 25.

Later, she tied the knot with music producer David Foster from 2011 until 2017.

After that Yolanda got engaged in 2022 with Jingoli but they parted ways in January of this year.

They first met in 2017 in Pennsylvania and have kept their relationship low key.

