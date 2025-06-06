Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has finally revealed if her new summer song Manchild is about ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.
On Friday, June 6, the Please Please Please crooner released a lengthy statement on Instagram, addressing speculations if Manchild is a dig against ex beau.
Sabrina explained, “I wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life,” as she was still dating Barry at that time, so it does not seem like a breakup song about their relationship.
She added, “Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer !”
While concluding the statement, Sabrina penned, “Hence why i wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long! thank you always and forever for listening and thank you men for testing me!!”
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan's relationship.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's breakup occurred in December 2024, after about a year of dating.