Blake Lively teams up with 19 women organizations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has teamed up with 19 women organisations against Justin Baldoni for a harassment lawsuit.
The Gossip Girl alum accused the It Ends With Us co-star of “contradicting years of his own public persona.” She now has 19 organisations backing her up in the legal case.
Her spokesperson said in an official statement, “19 leading survivors and organizations devoted to women’s rights, children’s rights and domestic violence have now signed onto four separate amicus briefs.”
The statement continued, “All are united in opposing Justin Baldoni’s attempt to dismantle a law designed to protect women who speak up—simply to protect himself. The latest briefs, filed by Child USA and Sanctuary for Families, add the voices of renowned nonprofits, victim advocates.”
Blake’s spokesperson further added, “Baldoni is now contradicting years of his own public persona—abandoning the message of his #MeToo YouTube’s, podcasts, TED Talks, and interviews, where he once upon a time urged men ‘to listen to the women in your life.”
The organisations that have teamed up with the actress include National Organization for Women, Women’s Justice NOW and National Network to End Domestic Violence.
Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds:
Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million, claiming they tried to defame him via New York Times article.