Blake Lively teams up with 19 women organizations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has teamed up with 19 women organisations against Justin Baldoni for a harassment lawsuit.

The Gossip Girl alum accused the It Ends With Us co-star of “contradicting years of his own public persona.” She now has 19 organisations backing her up in the legal case.

Her spokesperson said in an official statement, “19 leading survivors and organizations devoted to women’s rights, children’s rights and domestic violence have now signed onto four separate amicus briefs.”

The statement continued, “All are united in opposing Justin Baldoni’s attempt to dismantle a law designed to protect women who speak up—simply to protect himself. The latest briefs, filed by Child USA and Sanctuary for Families, add the voices of renowned nonprofits, victim advocates.”

Blake’s spokesperson further added, “Baldoni is now contradicting years of his own public persona—abandoning the message of his #MeToo YouTube’s, podcasts, TED Talks, and interviews, where he once upon a time urged men ‘to listen to the women in your life.”

The organisations that have teamed up with the actress include National Organization for Women, Women’s Justice NOW and National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds:

Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million, claiming they tried to defame him via New York Times article.

Madonna spills exciting beans about ‘Veronica Electronica’
Madonna's most-awaited project 'Veronica Electronica' will feature unreleased remixes from old album 'Ray of Light'
Gigi Hadid, Bella’s mom Yolanda devastated after ex-husband’s secret daughter revealed
Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband Mohamed Hadid had secretly fathered a 23-year-old daughter named Aydan Nix
Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ starlet, passes away at 44
The American reality TV personality and entrepreneur appeared on the third and fourth seasons of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's ‘painful’ reason behind split revealed
Chris Martin showed support for Dakota Johnson’s ‘Materialists’ a few days before their breakup
Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Manchild' sparks rumours about ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan connection
Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event
'Flower' singer revealed the moment that she realized she had the first win
Cillian Murphy confirmed to rejoin ‘28 Days Later’ franchise but with big twist
The '28 Years Later' is set to hit theaters on June 20 while its second part is scheduled to release in 2026
Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy after 14 years for Broadway’s ‘Cursed Child’
Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight installments of the 'Harry Potter' film series
Rihanna seeks support for ‘high-energy’ sons during baby no. 3 arrival
Rihanna, who is pregnant with her third child, shares two sons, RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky
JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes take big step in their romance with heartfelt move
The ‘Karma’ singer went public with her romantic relationship with Chris Hughes earlier this month
Miley Cyrus promises ‘unique visual experience’ to fans in exciting new post
The ‘More to Lose’ hitmaker drops spectacular highlight from her upcoming musical film, ‘Something Beautiful: The Visual Album’
Justin Bieber celebrates dad Jeremy’s 50th birthday with sweet wish
Justin Bieber was born on March 1, to parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette