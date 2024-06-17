Hollywood

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez's 'love addiction' keeps crumbling their relationships

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez hop romance partners without a break

  June 17, 2024
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘love addiction’ keeps crumbling their relationships
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez hop romance partners without a break

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez’s love failures are reportedly born out of “love addiction.”

In a new TMZ documentary, JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs, certified psychotherapists analyzed why Ben Affleck and his wife are heading for a divorce.

Dr. Jen Mann pointed that it’s clearly because Jennifer Lopez constantly needs the presence of a man to romance in her life.

This was followed by Dr. Drew labeling the concept as “love addiction” while describing it as a “very real thing.”

Going into Jennifer Lopez’s history, he noted that she has fallen fast and hard into every relationship ever pursued, and it happens without any gaps in between.

All the doctors present in the interview were of the opinion that it’s important for a person to spend alone time after they suffer a break up.

It immensely helps them reflect back on things, subsequently figuring out what went wrong and what can be fixed or avoided to make the next date work.

In Jennifer Lopez’s case, she has gone from Ojani Noa to Ben Affleck without pausing to breathe in between.

And, now, viewers have indicated that the same can be said for superstar Taylor Swift, who has always shown signs of “love addiction” in both her songs and boyfriend connections.

Even after ending her six-and-a-half-year-long romance with Joe Alwyn, she quickly moved on to Matt Healy, then catching flames for Travis Scott.

Although both of these vocalists examine their crumbling love stories while writing for their album tracks, it’s still never equal to the space they need after ending things.

