Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

Kylian Mbappe warns young people against ‘extremes’ ahead of French snap polls

  • June 17, 2024


France captain Kylian Mbappe asked young voters to come out and vote on Sunday, June 16, ahead of snap polls in France.

Mbappe, in a press conference in Duesseldorf before France's opener UEFA Euro 2024 against Austria, said, “We know that it is a pivotal moment in French history. This is a never-before-seen event. We are a generation that can make a difference; we can see that the extremes are knocking on the door of power, and we have the opportunity to shape the future of our country."

25-year-old soccer player noticed, “I think this a crucial moment in the history of our country, an unprecedented situation. The Euros are very important in our careers, but we are citizens first and foremost, and I don't think we can be disconnected from the world around us.’

He further added, “Today, we can all see that extremists are very close to winning power, and we have the opportunity to choose the future of our country. That is why I call on all young people to go out and vote, to really be aware of the importance of the situation.”

Mbappe asserted, “The country needs to identify with the values of diversity and tolerance. That is undeniable. I really hope we make the right decision."

For the unversed, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the national assembly and called for the snap elections after defeat in the EU elections earlier this month.

