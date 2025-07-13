Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after new career milestone

Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after new career milestone
Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after new career milestone

Lionel Messi continues to defy the passage of time after scoring his fifth successive brace for Inter Miami in their MLS win over Nashville.

According to Football Planet, a few weeks ago, as Miami exited the Club World Cup against PSG, we lamented FIFA and parched football fans everywhere for refusing to let Messi age gracefully.

Messi delivered another stellar performance, scoring twice as Inter Miami defeated Nashville 2-1 in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Sunday.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring with a low free-kick that deflected off the Nashville wall into the far corner. Hany Mukhtar responded for Nashville, heading in Andy Najar’s cross at the near post to level the game.

Speaking after the match, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano praised Messi’s impact, “There aren’t many words left to describe him. It’s incredible what he continues to achieve. He is our leader, our flag, and he inspires us to compete at the highest level.”

The victory lifts Inter Miami to fifth place in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 games. They trail conference leaders Philadelphia by five points but hold three games in hand.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has now recorded 16 goals and six assists in 15 MLS appearances this season.


Related
Read more : Sports

Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final

Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final
The total prize money for the whole tournament is £53.55 million and this amount is shared among all the rounds and matches in every competition

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Let's take a look at some of Ronaldo's records and achievements he has added to his name so far

Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Katie Taylor outclasses Amanda Serrano in trilogy fight to retain undisputed junior welterweight title

Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner
Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner
Djokovic’s bid for 25 major titles ends after loss to Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon semifinals

Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic with scores of 6-3 6-3 6-4

Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket
Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket
Joe Root broke the previous record for most catches held by Rahul Dravid, a former Indian cricketer

Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz
Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz
Alcaraz is now just one victory away by becoming the fifth man since the start of the Open Era to win Wimbledon three times in a row

Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain