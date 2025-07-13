Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after new career milestone

Lionel Messi continues to defy the passage of time after scoring his fifth successive brace for Inter Miami in their MLS win over Nashville.
Messi delivered another stellar performance, scoring twice as Inter Miami defeated Nashville 2-1 in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Sunday.
The Argentina captain opened the scoring with a low free-kick that deflected off the Nashville wall into the far corner. Hany Mukhtar responded for Nashville, heading in Andy Najar’s cross at the near post to level the game.
Speaking after the match, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano praised Messi’s impact, “There aren’t many words left to describe him. It’s incredible what he continues to achieve. He is our leader, our flag, and he inspires us to compete at the highest level.”
The victory lifts Inter Miami to fifth place in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 games. They trail conference leaders Philadelphia by five points but hold three games in hand.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has now recorded 16 goals and six assists in 15 MLS appearances this season.